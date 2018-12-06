Dear Editor,

As reported in a recent edition of THE EQUITY, Canada’s Auditor General has said that the government is not doing enough to improve access to high speed internet in rural areas. I have been traveling across the Pontiac and everyone is telling me that we need better high speed internet and cell service. It’s time something was done about this.

For more than three years, the Liberal MP here has refused to make access to high-speed internet a priority. We are soon to be in 2019 and our region is not far away from the capital of our country. All we have gotten are promises that something will be done years from now and nonbinding motions made in the House have not helped our problem one bit.

