Time to catch baseball fever

I’ll admit it. I’m a bit of a bandwagon fan. When the Toronto Blue Jays spent the better part of the last decade languishing at the bottom of their division, I didn’t tune in too much.

But the run they put together last year, capped by Jose Bautista’s epic bat flip, drew me right in.

I spent a good chunk of this summer listening to Blue Jays games on the radio at the cottage in Norway Bay.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me