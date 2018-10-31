Tip of the hat to Toller

A rule of thumb in politics is to never show weakness.

It’s why we so often see politicians defending indefensible policies simply because it was advanced by the higher-ups on their side.

Their told to toe the party line lest a fracture in party solidarity be seen and pounced on by opponents.

Many backbench MPs in the House of Commons can attest to this.

For many politicians who aren’t household names, they’re told that they have to go along in order to get along.

Even if a policy could hurt a politician with his local constituents, the “greater good” is too often seen as the party’s viability.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me