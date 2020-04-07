To quote a song

Dear Editor,
It’s not over yet. It’s only just begun, and hasn’t really reached here yet. Stay home, as much as you can. For those who downplay the importance of distancing, I will quote a song by the Smothers Brothers, back in the 60s.
“Oh, the Slithery Dee, it crawled out of the sea
You might catch all the others, but you won’t catch me
No, you won’t catch me, you old Slithery Dee
You might catch all the others but you won’t catch GHLSMMPHGRAKSP!” (end of song)
Be a patient person, not an emergency patient.
Robert Wills,
Shawville only
* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *
If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.