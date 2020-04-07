To quote a song

Dear Editor,

It’s not over yet. It’s only just begun, and hasn’t really reached here yet. Stay home, as much as you can. For those who downplay the importance of distancing, I will quote a song by the Smothers Brothers, back in the 60s.

“Oh, the Slithery Dee, it crawled out of the sea

You might catch all the others, but you won’t catch me

No, you won’t catch me, you old Slithery Dee

You might catch all the others but you won’t catch GHLSMMPHGRAKSP!” (end of song)

Be a patient person, not an emergency patient.

Robert Wills,

Shawville only