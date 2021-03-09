Toller talks priorities, looks back on best and worst moments as warden

STEPHEN RICCIO MRC PONTIAC March 5, 2021 As this electoral term comes to a close, MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller provided a progress update on her 11 priorities since taking office during a virtual press conference on March 5. The priorities, which she unveiled in 2018 following her election as warden of the county in late 2017, were the following:

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca