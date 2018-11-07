Tornado cleanup continues

Chris Lowrey

MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC Nov. 7, 2018

For the most part, the cleanup efforts after the devastating tornado that touched down in Breckenridge on Sept. 21 have gone smoothly, but there is still work to be done.

One of the major factors that slowed the recovery efforts was the provincial election. Due to election rules, the governing Liberals couldn’t make any pledges for assistance so close to voting day.

“The uncertainty of the election and having to navigate through a potential new government to get assistance, it could have taken forever,” said Municipality of Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me