Trading art at Centennial Hall

 Local art group Get Art held the first of several workshops at Centennial Hall in Norway Bay last Tuesday. From left: Kim Fraser and Mika Hoffer work on their artist trading cards, small works that are meant to be exchanged with other artists.

Caleb Nickerson
NORWAY BAY July 4, 2017
When most people think about trading cards, they think of hockey or baseball, and certainly not about creating their own.
But that’s exactly why a group of eight people gathered at Centennial Hall in Norway Bay for a workshop by local artist Katharine Fletcher.
“My class is artist trading cards. It’s a concept that’s based on kids trading hockey cards,” she said. “We’re creating a miniature piece of art.”

