TransporAction Pontiac holds AGM

TERRY BIJOJOTE

MRC PONTIAC

April 6, 2017

TransporAction Pontiac Board of Directors is evaluating the notion to introduce a bimonthly minibus public transportation, said Guylaine Marcil, the chair, during the annual report presentation on Thursday, April 6.

The program, still in its infancy, would provide public transportation within the Pontiac and it would not impend on other services provided by TranporAction Pontiac.

