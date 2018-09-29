TransporAction thanks volunteers

CALEB NICKERSON

FORT COULONGE

Sept. 20, 2018

On Thursday evening the volunteers and staff from TransporAction Pontiac got together at the Spruceholme Inn in Fort Coulonge to mark another year of service.

“It’s a recognition for the good work they do, because they do it as a volunteer job,” explained TransporAction director Sylvie Bertrand. “Once a year we do a supper to tell them how much we appreciate them.”

She explained that they offer rides to people in the community who have limited transportation options, like seniors who need to make regular trips to the hospital or pharmacy.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me