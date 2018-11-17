Trashy decisions

The MRC Pontiac’s social media page exploded with anger this week when photos were posted showing piles of garbage strewn about a section of the Picanoc Road.

The photos show everything from residential garbage to appliances to commercial waste.

This shows a callous disregard for not only the natural beauty of the Pontiac but also the tax bill of ratepayers.

This cleanup will cost the MRC money. That money will have to come from somewhere – most likely tax bills.

So it’s understandable that so many residents commented on the post and voiced their anger. Some even went so far as to volunteer to sift through the garbage and look for any indicators of who left it there.

But some commented that the culprit for the makeshift dump was the government.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me