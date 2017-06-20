Travelling hazards SPIRITUAL GROWTH | ESTHER COLPITTS

I was visiting my granddaughter this weekend and noticed their road has two large ruts in it. I steered away from that part thinking that if I got into those ruts I might not get out.

It got me thinking. Sometimes we get an idea in our head and we are so sure of that idea it becomes like a rut. When we are convinced of something, often we cannot see any other possibilities. Strange as it seems, I know it happens. I have seen every kind of person do it and I’ve done it myself. I have at some point, been so sure of something and nothing another person says can change my mind until the truth is shown.

Truth is the best way to get free when we get stuck in a rut. Mind you, truth will not change something if we feel too proud to admit we have been wrong. Still, if we accept truth and our weaknesses, we will become more truly human, as God intended, and we’ll probably be a lot easier to live with.

