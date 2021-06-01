Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Caleb Nickerson, The Equity The MRC Pontiac held its annual tree distribution day on May 28, distributing several different varieties at various locations throughout the region. Pictured, MRC engineer Kim Lesage poses with Zoé Burnett, who got her hands on a white spruce.
Trees for one and all

Emily Hsueh ,

CALEB NICKERSON
CAMPBELL’S BAY
May 28, 2021
MRC Pontiac held its annual tree distribution day on Friday, shelling out several thousand saplings of a wide variety of species.
“Every year the ministry of [forests, fauna and parks] sends trees to distribute to . . .

