Trudeau deserves credit

Dear Sir;

The issue on our electoral system is about making democracy work better for Canadians. Its about giving the people of Canada real representation in Parliament. Only in a proportional representation system do Canadians see their votes reflected accurately in Parliament. Justin Trudeau deserves credit for opening the door on electoral reform.

