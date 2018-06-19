Trusting lately?

“Never doubt in the darkness what God has shown you in the light.” That anonymous quote has helped me many times.

I try to make good decisions. Pray for God’s guidance. Still, most things are beyond our control and sometimes things fall apart. Life gets more difficult and I wonder what did I hear? Was that God leading? If others suffer, I doubt myself. What has gone wrong? Even worse… what have “I” done to wreck my life and the lives of those I love?

This type of thinking can bring discouragement, which leads to despair. Answers seldom come when I head this way because I am closing the door to help. Putting myself in a box.

It’s time to look for Godly counsel. Pray. Go to someone level-headed who will give encouragement. There are plenty of people who will offer negatives but that isn’t going to help so find a better source.

