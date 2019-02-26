Two times the tax

Business owners in the Municipality of Pontiac are venting their frustration after council announced a commercial property tax increase of at least 40 per cent this year.

Because of the increase, some businesses will have to pay an additional $1,500 on their tax bill.

Mayor Joanne Labadie tried to justify the tax increase by pointing to the fact that residents of the Municipality of Pontiac still enjoy some of the lowest residential taxes in the MRC des Collines.

