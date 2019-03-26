Tuesday, March 26, 2019
The Equity
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision just outside Shawville around 6:45 p.m. on March 22, at the intersection of Rte. 303 and Seventh Line. A car was struck by a southbound truck while attempting to turn onto the highway. One person was sent to hospital with minor injuries.
News 

Two-vehicle collision results in minor injuries

Liz Draper

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE March 22, 2019
A two-vehicle collision just outside Shawville on Friday evening resulted in one person sent to hospital with minor injuries.
The accident occurred around 6:45 in the evening of March 22, at the intersection of Rte. 303 and Seventh Line.

 

*  This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships.  *

If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.