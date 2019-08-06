Tuesday, August 6, 2019
The Equity
The Little Red Wagon Winery in Clarendon was filled with energetic Celtic-inspired music on Saturday evening. Pictured, the trio of accordion player Timi Turmel, fiddler Louis Schryer and pianist Erin Leahy wowed the audience with their skills.
News 

Under the Pines returns at Little Red Wagon Winery

Liz Draper

CALEB NICKERSON
CLARENDON
Aug. 3, 2019
On Saturday evening, the Little Red Wagon Winery’s summer concert series continued, with a performance from a much-vaunted trio of performers playing under a familiar name.
Billed as a continuation of . . .

 

