Dear Editor, It is unfortunate to see a letter written by a former mayor critical of the current council in your paper. It is one thing to put it on a website his friends created but to place it in THE EQUITY for everyone to read is a bit much. I am not going to discuss Mr. Campbell’s knowledge of municipal council management. His record speaks for itself. What I will argue though is his mention of inexperienced council members, the use of the words stupid and stupidity, the unfortunate delays of the new community center and his disrespect for the Quyon Lions Club.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.