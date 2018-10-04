Unsightly pears

I have two pear trees. One produces lovely fruit. The other I can only describe as ugly. This year, for the first time, the pears looked … still ugly, but larger. I took one, cut it open and tasted it. To my amazement it was yummy. I have canned about eight jars of them. Wonders never cease.

It got me thinking. We often pre-judge many things by how they appear and I wonder if we might be shortchanging them and ourselves by not daring to look beyond appearance.

