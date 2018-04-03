Up next: the inside!
The Quyon Community Centre is beginning to resemble the finished product as construction crews work to finish it. The Municipality of Pontiac recently announced that Pierre Tabet Architectect has been awarded a mandate for the interior design of the new building. The firm’s mandate is to design the interior according to government standards, consult users and produce a list of acquisitions that respect council’s budget. The total cost of the new 7,000 square foot community centre is pegged at $1.5 million.
