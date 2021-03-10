Vaccinating hits lull in Outaouais as public appointments are set to begin

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC March 10, 2021 Vaccinating in the Outaouais has hit a brief lull as the region anticipates another shipment of doses in order to begin its process of vaccinating those aged 85 and above on March 10 and March 11. Over the past week, a mere 14 vaccinations were administered throughout the region as part of a province-wide strategy to concentrate vaccine supplies in the harder-hit areas of the province, such as Montreal and Laval. During a March 4 press conference, CISSSO medical officer Dr. Carol McConnery explained that it was . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca