Vaccines for 85 and up expected in Pontiac on March 11

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Feb. 24, 2021 Residents in the Pontiac aged 85 and up will be able to begin receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11 provided they schedule an appointment, according to CISSSO medical officer Dr. Carol McConnery. With the appointment scheduling window beginning on Feb. 25, the shipment of vaccines for general public vaccination are set to arrive on the week of . . .

