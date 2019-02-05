Valentine tea hits the beach at Shawville United Church

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Feb. 2, 2019

Seeing as there seems to be no end to winter in sight, one group at Shawville United Church decided it best to bring the beach indoors on Saturday at an annual tea fundraiser.

With flowery shirts and hula skirts, the church hall was a prime vacation spot for those looking to escape winter for this year’s tropical-themed Valentine Tea.

