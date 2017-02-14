Valentine’s dinner at the Campbell’s Bay Legion

CALEB NICKERSON

CAMPBELL’S BAY

Feb. 10, 2017

Over thirty people jammed into the Campbell’s Bay Legion Branch 162 on Friday night for some spaghetti, socializing and song.

After attendees had stuffed themselves with pasta, a plethora of desserts were offered and a host of musical guests had them tapping their feet. Legion president Ron Woodstock said the dinners are held every two weeks and as this was the Valentines dinner, the hall was decked out in red.

