Valley Heritage stops by Shawville Ford
Staff from Valley Heritage Radio were at Shawville Ford on April 23 for their annual radiothon, bringing out dozens of people for some good, old-fashioned tunes. Shawville Ford owner Robert MacKechnie said that he has been a long-time supporter of the station and puts on a barbeque for the community. From left: Tom Howard, Keith Selle, Christa Paré, Dave Hawkins, Bonnie Hodgins, Kirk Warren, Al Andrews, Garry Cummings, Leo Ready, Heather MacKechnie, Jim Hodgins and Robert MacKechnie.
