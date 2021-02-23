Valu-mart employee tests positive, Outaouais region shifts into the orange zone

Thursday, February 25, 2021
An employee at Joanne’s Valu-mart in Shawville tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Loblaws website. The employee’s last shift prior to receiving the test result was Feb. 13.
STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Feb. 22, 2021
The Outaouais shifted back into being an orange zone for the first time since mid-December on Feb. 22, following a Feb. 16 announcement from Premier François Legault that the region would be the only red zone throughout Quebec to change colour.
Legault explained during a press conference that . . .

