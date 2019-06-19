Village en Fete rained out

.D. Potié FORT COULONGE June 15, 16, 2019 Last weekend, hundreds of Pontiac residents convened at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Fort-Coulonge for the town’s annual Bazaar for some leisure and entertainment in support of a local charity group. Organized by the town’s Knights of Columbus fourth degree branch with help from the local Daughters of Isabella and other volunteers, the event served as a summer celebration for locals while raising money for the community.

