Wednesday, June 19, 2019
The Equity
Knights of Columbus member Richard Houle poses for a photo alongside Mansfield et Pontefract Mayor Gilles Dionne while working in the kitchen on June 15.
Village en Fete rained out

Liz Draper

.D. Potié
FORT COULONGE
June 15, 16, 2019
Last weekend, hundreds of Pontiac residents convened at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Fort-Coulonge for the town’s annual Bazaar for some leisure and entertainment in support of a local charity group.
Organized by the town’s Knights of Columbus fourth degree branch with help from the local Daughters of Isabella and other volunteers, the event served as a summer celebration for locals while raising money for the community.

 

