Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

We would like to congratulate John Patrick Sloan and Marilyn Hill who were married this past Saturday, near Ottawa. Although it was a rainy afternoon they had a great venue and everyone had a fantastic evening. There were many guests, some from as far away as Vancouver, BC and Toronto, Ont. and quite a few from Vinton surprisingly enough. John is the last of Randy’s children to be married. Randy had mentioned to Marilyn that John was not refundable. She just laughed.

