Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Attention all seniors in the Vinton and Campbell’s Bay area, this means 50 years old and up. On Oct. 4 there will be a free luncheon held at the RA Centre in Campbell’s Bay at noon. We are asking you to tell your friends, neighbours and relatives who live in the area to come and enjoy a free lunch, entertainment and a chance to visit with old friends.

