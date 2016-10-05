Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

First I’d like to apologize to the Desjardins family for announcing Mildred Desjardins surprise 80th birthday party too early. I honestly thought it was two weekends ago and I mentioned it too early in my column. I heard that Neil told Millie that there was no Equity that week because of Thanksgiving and was able to keep the paper from her. I’m so sorry for the mistake but I heard that she was totally surprised and that it was a great turnout.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me