Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

I would like to remind everybody that the new winter hours are in effect at the Litchfield dump. The new hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday. I’ll let you know when they resume summer hours.

The deer hunt is in full swing with all the men and some of the women disappearing into the bush mostly on the weekends. If you think the deer are hard to find you should try finding those men. I went out to Paul Emile’s camp on Saturday night and we had a blast playing cards. They didn’t have any luck getting their deer this weekend but that won’t stop them from trying.

