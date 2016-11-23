Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

What a crazy weekend. We went from one of the nicest weekends in November to one of the worst. Saturday was gorgeous to be outside. I know I was doing some yard work and remarking how nice it was for this time of year. I saw Jerry Pepin putting up his lights and I should have done the same. It started snowing and blowing on Sunday morning and on Monday morning it was even worse.

I had to go to Renfrew Monday morning for an appointment. Before I could leave my house I had to shovel my way out of the door. The snow was a foot and a half high against the door because of the wind. When I got to my truck it took me 20 minutes just to take all the snow off of it and defrost the windshield. My Escape is great in the snow so I wasn’t too worried to be on the highway except for other drivers who aren’t prepared for the snow.

I had gone a mile and could see something on the highway. The visibility was only a few hundred feet so it was hard to make out until I got closer. It was a deer so I slowed down even more and sure enough the babies came out of the ditch. I had to come to a complete stop because they decided to look at me while they were standing on the highway. Thank goodness no one else was coming. I had to toot the horn to jump start them again.

As I got to the bridge in Campbell’s Bay I noticed a wonderful difference. They actually have the construction done, the lights are gone and it is two way traffic once again. Then just as I crossed over the overpass near the cement plant I saw a travel trailer in the ditch totally destroyed. It looks like the wind must have caught it and flipped it.

There were a few places where it was total whiteout conditions. One good thing about the horrible driving conditions is that everyone was driving with extreme caution. When I got to the Ontario side I came across another accident involving two cars but I don’t think anyone got seriously hurt.

I want to wish everyone a happy birthday. I don’t have my birthday book with me so I can’t specify the dates.

Just one month left until Christmas. I’m busy making meat and turkey pot pies. Order now to be sure you’ll get your supply. Have a great week.

