Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Doug Hodgins asked me to send out a couple of belated birthday wishes to Lois Dumouchel and Cassidy Tubman who both celebrated their birthday on Jan. 29. I would also like to wish happy birthday to Tyler Morin on Jan. 30, to Timmy St. Jean on Feb. 1 and to Chloe Desjardins on Feb.3.

