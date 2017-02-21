Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

We would like to send out our condolences to Gweneth Hearty, wife of Kenny O’Leary who passed away on Friday. He was an active member in the community and had served as a councillor in Litchfield. He will be missed by all his friends and family.

