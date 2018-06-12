Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

I want to wish a Happy Father’s Day to all you fathers out there celebrating this Sunday, June 17. Have a good day.

I will be having a bake and yard sale this weekend on Saturday, June 16th from 9 am to 2 pm, rain or shine.

Will have lots of strawberry-rhubarb pies, butterscotch lemon pies, date squares, donuts and brownies. I will have tools, furniture, hand puppets, curtains and much, much more.

