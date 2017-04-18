Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Happy birthday wishes to Michael McCrank on April 20, to Susan Belanger on April 22, to Danny Lepack also on April 22, to Stephanie Jolin on April 23 and to Diane Pepin on April 24.

Deepest sympathies sent out to Mary Lynn Moore and her family and friends on the passing of your dear mother at home on April 16 at the age of 92.

