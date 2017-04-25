Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Litchfield has a new committee called the Litchfield Leisure Committee. Members are Kristin Morin, Jenna Pilon, Courtney Harris and Adele Denault. They are currently raising funds to install a splash pad at the Litchfield Halte. They will be holding different events to raise money for this so please help support this great cause.

