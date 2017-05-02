Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Happy birthday wishes go to Frankie Frost and Kourtney Morin on May 3, a very special happy 75th birthday wish goes out to Gilbert Sparling who celebrates on May 4, along with Brian McCoshen and Sharon and Crawford on May 5, Sarah Bertrand and Amanda Hearty on May 6, Gerry Kluke on May 8 and Carter Beauregard on May 9.

