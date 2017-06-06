Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

I was just talking to my sister Norma this Monday morning and she was in Sudbury, well actually Capreol, visiting with cousins Maurice and Carole Mayhew. Norma started out on May 16 for her once-in-a-lifetime trip across Canada from coast to coast. She should be here within the next two weeks and then she wants to be in Nova Scotia for July 1 for the lobster fest.

For those of you who went to school with Norma, I invite you to give me a call and leave me your phone number so I can invite you over for brunch when she gets here: 819-921-5296. She would really enjoy getting to see all her old friends and schoolmates.

I would like to wish a happy birthday to the following people Susan Hearty, Peter Normandeau, Sheila Lawn, Robert Hearty, Rowan Hill, John Thomas Wrinn, all on June 7, Francis Mayhew on the 9th, Karen Morin on the 11th.

OK, this is not funny anymore rain, rain, rain and more rain. I can’t get into the garden because it’s too wet and the tiller keeps getting bogged down. Usually I have my whole garden planted by now but I can’t do anything about it. I’m going to stick a few tomato plants in my flowerbeds near the house it’s the only place that’s dry enough.

The farmers are all having difficulty getting into their fields and sowing the crops so it is going to be a very bad year for crops around here. I’m only going to plant a few tomato plants and some beans and carrots. I’m going to try and keep it small this year.

