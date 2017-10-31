Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Elections started Sunday with the advance poll and next will be Election Day and we will find out who our mayors, councillors and warden are.

I see that someone is restoring the log house near the old train station in Campbell’s Bay. I’m so glad that someone is finally doing it.

I also noticed that the old general store is getting a facelift or should I say a small demolition and restoration. I’m happy to see such a great improvement and that they’re doing so well in their business.

