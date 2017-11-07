Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Here are the unofficial election results from the Nov. 5 election in Litchfield. The mayor is Colleen Larivière, councillors by acclamation are Terry Racine, Denis Dubeau, Joseph John Belanger and Emile Morin. John Stitt was voted in for seat six and Donald Graveline for seat two.

