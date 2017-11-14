Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Last Thursday night, not only did we have a thunder and lightning storm but it was snowing to beat the band, all at the same time. It was very strange. I guess the Big Guy Upstairs doesn’t know what type of weather to send this time of year.

A few days earlier it had rained so much that my wheelbarrow was completely full of water. I wasn’t able to finish tilling the garden because it was just too wet. I decided to wait a few days until it dried out but unfortunately it turned really cold and guess what happened? My tiller got frozen into the garden. I had to get Jerry next-door to use his pick axe to dig it out.

