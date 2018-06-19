Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

It turned out to be a pretty nice weekend for Father’s Day. I hope all you fathers had a great day.

Does anyone have pop, beer cans or bottles, including wine bottles that you would be willing to donate to a good cause? Please help out the organization known as Animal Aide Pontiac. They have a program called Recycle For Paws and have their recycle box ready to be filled up in the Giant Tiger parking lot in Shawville. It is located next to the garden centre. If you are unable to drop off your donation at Giant Tiger we can make arrangements to have them picked up. Please contact Faye at 819-648-2663.

This is a great cause because all profits will be used for spaying and neutering cats. This is a great way of controlling the pet population. They will also be having a barbeque in Shawville on June 29 so please be supportive.

