Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I can only hope that your Christmas is filled with happiness and joy and your new year brings prosperity.

I would like to wish the following people a very happy birthday: Luc Dubeau and Angela Lance on Dec. 22, Bob Laporte and Bertha Holland on Dec. 23, Willard Kluke on Christmas Day, Tarrin Hill on Dec. 29, Lizanne Kluke, Megan Hearty, Andy Holland, Corey Duquette and Lori Smith on Dec. 30 and to start off the New Year Todd Hodgins, Sophie Ringrose and Roger Lacroix, Terry Morin on Jan. 3, Quinn O’Brien on Jan. 4, Boyd Ebert on Jan. 6, Kenny and Keith Morin on Jan. 7, Roxanne Kluke on Jan. 8, Peggy Frost, Hector Kluke Jan. 9, and Peter Narlock on Jan. 10.

