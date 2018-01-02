Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

I would like to send out sincere condolences to my cousin, Elaine Mayhew on the loss of her husband, Ken Burke on Dec. 29 at the age of 83. Ken was a loving husband and fantastic father to his three wonderful girls. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He had a great sense of humour and loved working in his garage. A memorial service will be held Jan. 3 at Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Landrigan St. Arnprior, Ont. at 11 a.m.

