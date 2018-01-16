Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Belated birthday wishes go out to Betty Laporte and Eric Kluke on Jan. 11, Min Belanger on Jan. 13, Brad Belland and Jeanette Lepack and Helen Ranger, Jan. 15.

Happy birthday to Allen Junior Pepin on Jan. 20, Todd Frost on Jan. 21 and Lise Crawford on Jan. 23.

I would also like to wish happy anniversary to Maurice and Helen Morin on Jan. 14 and Lizanne and Willard Kluke on Jan. 21 and Hal and Lise Crawford on Jan. 24.

