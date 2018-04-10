Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Easter weekend was a great weekend for me because I had quite a few visitors. Thursday night, my cousin, Bob Mayhew from Oshawa, Ont. was the first to arrive. He stayed overnight but after breakfast the next day he went to see his mom, Betty Mayhew and her beau Gilbert Sparling in Otter Lake.

On Friday, my cousins Ramona Dunahee from Brinston, Ont. and Freda and Jacques Dupuis from Metcalf, Ont. arrived. We started playing cards after they unloaded their stuff and got settled in their rooms. We had a blast playing Petro and many other card games.

My Aunt Betty and Gilbert, and Bobby all came that evening for a scrumptious ham supper. Aunt Betty and Bobby share the same birthday which is April 2 but it landed on Monday so we decided to celebrate Bobby’s birthday on Friday at my place and then Betty’s birthday on Saturday at Gilbert’s home in Otter Lake.

Bobby really enjoyed his rocky road cheesecake and all the T-shirts we bought him for his birthday. We had a great evening sharing stories and catching up with each other.

