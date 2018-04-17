Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

We would like to send out our condolences to the family and friends of Donald Graveline who passed away April 12. Donald was married to Muriel Kelly and was the father of Anne (Patrick Lloyd), Donny Jr., Gerry, Laurie (Richard Soucie) and Lois (Mark Myers).

I also lost a precious member of my family on April 14, Anna Milliken Mayhew. She leaves behind her children Earl (Betty), Steve, Debbie (Keith), Kathy (Gerry), Patty (Peter). Predeceased by her son Bruce and her husband Emile Mayhew. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later time.

