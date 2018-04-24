Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

A celebration of life for Anna Milliken Mayhew who passed away April 15 will take place at 11 a.m. on May 3 at Christ Church, 101 Symmes St., Aylmer (Gatineau) Que.

In memoriam donations to La Maison Mathieu Froment-Savoie (www.mmfs.org/en/) would be appreciated.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)