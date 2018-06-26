Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

Animal Aide Pontiac is having a barbeque in Shawville at Joanne’s Valu- mart from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 29. All proceeds go to help the spay and neuter program. Please support this good cause.

This weekend my friend, Sharon Crawford spent Saturday and Sunday with me and we had a good time catching up with each other. On Saturday, we went to the Picanoc to celebrate Terry Kluke’s 65th birthday which is actually on June 25. He had a great afternoon with his friends and family and received many quirky birthday gifts.

Then we went to visit Sharon’s nephew, Reid Crawford, at Lawless lake. It was the first time I’ve been there and he showed us around his beautiful cottage and we had a great visit.

Sharon wanted to see where the bank road was so we took a drive in Vinton and I showed her around. It didn’t take long (ha ha) and we ended up at Karen and Randy’s. We stopped and had a drink with them before heading back home to make supper.

